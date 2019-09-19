Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
GEORGE A. "Al" MILLER Obituary
George A. "Al" Miller III, 76, of Coudersport, formerly of Galeton, passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, after a long illness.
In keeping with Al's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 651, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a . Al's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Al, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
