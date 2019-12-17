Home

GEORGE F. BAXTER

GEORGE F. BAXTER Obituary
George F. Baxter, 87, of E. Ransom St., Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in the Olean General Hospital. Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 20. Burial will be in Hill Cemetery, Roulette. A Masonic service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A military service will be conducted by the Potter County Honor Guard following the funeral service. www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019
