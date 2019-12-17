|
George F. Baxter, 87, of E. Ransom St., Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in the Olean General Hospital. Friends will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 20. Burial will be in Hill Cemetery, Roulette. A Masonic service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A military service will be conducted by the Potter County Honor Guard following the funeral service. www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, 2019