George R. Smith, Sr., 86, of Smethport, formerly of Ashville, N.Y., passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.There will be a private graveside service held at the Lavent Cemetery, Falconer, NY, at a later date.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.