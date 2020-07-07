1/
GEORGIA E. FINSTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia E. Finster, 63, of Coudersport, formerly of Roulette, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after a brief illness. In keeping with Georgia's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Georgia's name may be made to the Potter County Special Olympics. Georgia's family has entrusted her cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For more information, to express condolences or share a memory of Georgia, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jul. 7 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved