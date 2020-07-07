Georgia E. Finster, 63, of Coudersport, formerly of Roulette, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, after a brief illness. In keeping with Georgia's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Georgia's name may be made to the Potter County Special Olympics
. Georgia's family has entrusted her cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For more information, to express condolences or share a memory of Georgia, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.