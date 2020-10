Gerald D. Kalacinski, 72, of Westfield, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Knoxville, on a later date. Memorials may be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or at www.animalcaresanctuary.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com