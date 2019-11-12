|
Gerald Francis Huey, Sr., 92, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his home in Corydon, Ind.
He was born Nov. 11, 1926 in Port Allegany, the son of Elias Leslie and Grace Elizabeth Bliss Huey. He was a glass maker for 44 years at Pierce Glass Company in Port Allegany, he was a life member of the Glass Bottle Blowers Association of the U.S. and Canada, the Moose Lodge International, was a WWII Navy veteran, and a Member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Gerald Francis Huey, Jr., seven brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Carol Richner Huey of Corydon, Ind.; sister, Janice Sheerer of Eldred; granddaughter, Tracey Clark and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alexander, and Olivia Clark of Corydon, Ind. His services and burial will be private. All arrangements are being handled by Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Ind.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2019