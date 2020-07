Gerald H. "Huck" Tauscher, 80, a lifelong resident of Roulette, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a short illness. In keeping with Huck's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Huck's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com