Gerald S. "Jerry" Cary, 87, of Harrison Valley, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Friends may call at the Roadside Rest in Harrison Valley on Friday, June 26, from 1 – 3 p.m., with a firemen's service at 3:00 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines are recommended. Private burial and committal will be in Whites Corners Cemetery The Rev. Trevor Price will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Company, 112 E. Tannery St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 23 to Jul. 2, 2020.