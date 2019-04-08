Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD "JERRY" SYKORA. View Sign

Gerald "Jerry" Sykora, 67, of Germania, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at UPMC Cole Hospital, Coudersport.

Born Nov. 9, 1951, in Wellsboro, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ellen (Grover) Sykora. Jerry was a lifelong farmer.

Surviving are three sisters, Myra Meyer, Tioga, Mary Clark, Palmyra, N.Y., and Margaret (Joseph) Eastburn, Galeton; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by two brothers, Carl and Thomas Sykora and two brothers-in-law, Bill Meyer and Gary Clark.

Friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton, on Saturday, April 6, from 10-11 a.m. with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. Pastor Skeet Keaton will officiate. Interment will be in Germania Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Germania Fire Company, Gale Hose Ambulance Association or to UPMC Cole Home Health.