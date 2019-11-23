|
|
"Avid hunter with the love of Potter County in his heart"
Glenn E. Gordon, 65, of Fleetwood and Coudersport, passed away unexpectedly while hunting on Nov. 14, 2019 in Oswayo Township.
Born on June 14, 1954 in Reading he was son of Earl and Leona (Deysher) Gordon. He was married to Lisa Ramsey Gordon, who predeceased him. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother Grant E. Gordon.
Surviving are his brother Kenneth E. Gordon of Fleetwood; and a step-daughter, Cortney Gordon of North Carolina; niece, Christine (Keith) Claytor; and nephew, Steven (Marie) Gordon. Glenn had a loving caring relationship with his cousin Dwight Deysher. He was also very close with his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Colleen Ramsey, and dear friends Arnie, Paula and Benn Troutman.
Glenn was an avid hunter, and dearly loved spending many weeks of the year at "Camp Rusco" in Potter County. He enjoyed asphalt modifides and all regional dirt car racing. Glenn also loved his many pets including Josey and Ben. He was a Civil War buff, having made many trips to Gettysburg. Glenn was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Fleetwood. He was employed by the BCIU, and prior to that by the former Pinnacle Refrigeration Corp.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Fleetwood, with the Rev. Pastor Patrick Morris officiating.
His family thanks all those who supported them during this sad time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers that Care, PO Box 750, Coudersport PA, and/or The Gettysburg Foundation, www.gettysburgfoundation.org
Glenn's care has been entrusted to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
