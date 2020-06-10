GLORIA J. (KELLEY) FROEBEL
1935 - 2020
Gloria J. Froebel, 84, of Coudersport, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Gloria was born on Sept. 28, 1935 in Millport, the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Gladys (Blanchard) Kelley. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held at a later date and a private burial will be held in Eulalia Cemetery. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St.. Coudersport, with her arrangements.To share your fondest memories of Gloria or to sign here guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 10 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
