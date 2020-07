Gloria J. Froebel, 84, of Coudersport, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held, Saturday Aug. 15, from 12-3 p.m. at A & W West End Grill, 431 Route 6 West, Coudersport. Please RSVP to Jamie Waller, 702-274-3456, by Aug. 8. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with her arrangements. www.thomasfickinger.com