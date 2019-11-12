Home

GLORIA J. KELLOGG

GLORIA J. KELLOGG Obituary
Gloria J. Kellogg, 96, of Shinglehouse, went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Friends may call from 10 am to 11 am on Friday, Nov. 15, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 11 am.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Gloria, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 18, 2019
