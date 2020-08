Gloria Marvuglia, 87, of Andrews Settlement, died Wednesday, Aug.5, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, in Andrews Settlement Cemetery. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Dale Post will officiate. Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, PA 16923. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.