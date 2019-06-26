Glory A. Johns, 67, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Glory was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Columbia, the daughter of the late John and Catherine (Frank) Winters.
On Dec. 12, 1970, she married, James D. Johns, who survives, and they have celebrated 48 years of marriage together.
Glory graduated from Donegal High School, class of 1969.
She worked five years as an LPN in Lancaster before being a homemaker.
More recently she worked as an administrative assistance for UPMC – Cole.
Glory was a member of the Gospel Tabernacle, Coudersport. She enjoyed baking and was known for her homemade pizzas and pretzels.
In addition to her husband, James, Glory is survived by five daughters; Catherine Snyder, Tabitha Boshane, Rachel Johns, Rebecca Radauscher and Amanda Johns, four sons; Stefan, Daniel, Timothy and Joseph Johns, twenty grandchildren, two sisters, Annie Witmer and Bonnie Huber and a brother, John Winters, Jr.
In addition to her parents, Glory was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lou Winters.
Family and friends are welcome to a visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle, 420 Route 6, Coudersport.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lynn Geiser officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport.
To share your fondest memories of Glory or to sign her guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 26 to July 3, 2019