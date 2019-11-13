|
|
|
Gordon E. Stone, 79, of Pleasant St., Bradford, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in the Pavilion at BRMC, Bradford.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019