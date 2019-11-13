Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Evangelical Covenant Church
Port Allegany, PA
GORDON E. STONE

GORDON E. STONE Obituary
Gordon E. Stone, 79, of Pleasant St., Bradford, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in the Pavilion at BRMC, Bradford.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019
