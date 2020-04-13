|
Gordon J. Ingram, 86, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Bradford Ecumenical Home. At Gordon's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Bradford, at a later time and date to be announced due to the present pandemic.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020