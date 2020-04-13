Home

GORDON J. INGRAM


1933 - 2020
GORDON J. INGRAM Obituary
Gordon J. Ingram, 86, of Looker Mountain Trail, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Bradford Ecumenical Home. At Gordon's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, Bradford, at a later time and date to be announced due to the present pandemic.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 13 to Apr. 23, 2020
