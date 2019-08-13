Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
GORDON R. HAWKES Obituary
Gordon R. Hawkes, 92, of Inverness, a former longtime resident of Portville, N.Y. and Cuba, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Gordon's family has entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, view a video tribute, or share a fond memory of Gordon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2019
