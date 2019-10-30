Home

Greta Mae Jackson, 91, of Sebring Missionary Village, Sebring, Fla., formerly of Coudersport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center, Sebring, after a short illness. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the North Eulalia Baptist Church, Route 49 West, Coudersport, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Michael C. Reeves, pastor and Greta's nephew, officiating. Burial will be in Summit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greta's home church, North Eulalia Baptist Church, Route 49 West, Coudersport, PA 16915. Greta's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director and owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Greta, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
