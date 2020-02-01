|
Groves E. "Grover" West, 85, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
