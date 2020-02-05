Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Groves E. "Grover" West

Groves E. "Grover" West Obituary
Groves E. "Grover" West, 85, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a short illness.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020
