Harold M. Edwards, 80, of Germania, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 2, 1939, in Lake Ariel, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence (Strachbein) Edwards. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Navy.
On Aug. 7, 1981, in Honesdale, he married the former Carol Ann Bider, who survives. Harold was a repair and maintenance man at Ole Bull State Park for many years. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and ice fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Carol Ann Edwards, are a step daughter, Brigitte Ogonowski of Newark, Del. and a brother, Lawrence Edwards of Cortez.
Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020