Harold "Tooter" Randall, 80, of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at The Gatehouse Hospice, Williamsport. Tooter was born on Sept. 16, 1939 in Coudersport, the son of the late Gerald W. and Alice (Glace) Randall. A Celebration of Life for Tooter will be planned for at a later date. The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St., Coudersport, with his arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Tooter or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 14 to Apr. 23, 2020