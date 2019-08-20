Home

HELEN B. CLOSE

HELEN B. CLOSE Obituary
Helen B. Close, 87, a lifelong resident of Eldred, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
In keeping with Helen's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be with her husband in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Avenue, Bradford, PA 16701 or to the Eldred Borough Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 146, 4 Platt Street, Eldred, PA 16731.
Arrangements are by Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Helen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or their Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
