Helen C. (Watson) Reed, 96, of Memphis, Tenn., formerly of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence.
Helen was born on Feb. 21, 1924 in Costello, the daughter of the late Evon and Marion (Hamilton) Watson.
She married Archie A. Reed on June 1, 1940 in Sweden Valley and they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 8, 2001.
Helen worked for the former Spaulding Fiber Company, Tonawanda, N.Y. She was a member of the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Flagler Chapter # 355, Niagara Falls, N.Y. and the Central Grange.
In recent years she enjoyed reading her Bible and historical novels, doing puzzles and spoiling her pets.
Surviving are sons, Gary E. (Janice ) Reed of Seminole, Fla. and David A. (Jackie ) Reed of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; daughters, Dr. Marion E. (Carl) Hare of Memphis, Tenn. and Helen C. (Michael) Webber of Eastampton, N.J.; a brother, Clayton (Shirley) Watson of Bradenton, Fla.; and 10 grandchildren: Jeanne (Bill) Herrmann, Joanne Reed, Julie Reed, John (Andrea) Reed, Jennifer (Tom) Fendrick, John (Tami) Raby, Laura (Todd) Berwaldt, Spencer (Adrienne) Hare, Travis Hare, and Reed Wahl, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by daughters, Jeanne Marie Reed and Linda Mary Reed; four brothers, Paul, Joseph, Lawrence and James Watson; and two sisters, Virginia Harvey and Lena Ludwig.
A private funeral service for Helen will be held at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport. Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Helen's name be made to, the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 E 2nd St, Coudersport, PA 16915.
To share your fondest memories of Helen or to sign here guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Helen was born on Feb. 21, 1924 in Costello, the daughter of the late Evon and Marion (Hamilton) Watson.
She married Archie A. Reed on June 1, 1940 in Sweden Valley and they celebrated 61 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 8, 2001.
Helen worked for the former Spaulding Fiber Company, Tonawanda, N.Y. She was a member of the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, Life Member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Flagler Chapter # 355, Niagara Falls, N.Y. and the Central Grange.
In recent years she enjoyed reading her Bible and historical novels, doing puzzles and spoiling her pets.
Surviving are sons, Gary E. (Janice ) Reed of Seminole, Fla. and David A. (Jackie ) Reed of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; daughters, Dr. Marion E. (Carl) Hare of Memphis, Tenn. and Helen C. (Michael) Webber of Eastampton, N.J.; a brother, Clayton (Shirley) Watson of Bradenton, Fla.; and 10 grandchildren: Jeanne (Bill) Herrmann, Joanne Reed, Julie Reed, John (Andrea) Reed, Jennifer (Tom) Fendrick, John (Tami) Raby, Laura (Todd) Berwaldt, Spencer (Adrienne) Hare, Travis Hare, and Reed Wahl, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by daughters, Jeanne Marie Reed and Linda Mary Reed; four brothers, Paul, Joseph, Lawrence and James Watson; and two sisters, Virginia Harvey and Lena Ludwig.
A private funeral service for Helen will be held at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport. Burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Helen's name be made to, the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 E 2nd St, Coudersport, PA 16915.
To share your fondest memories of Helen or to sign here guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 11 to May 21, 2020.