Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
HELEN L. PEARSALL

HELEN L. PEARSALL Obituary
Helen L. Pearsall, 88, of Coudersport, formerly of Sizerville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Gardeau Church, 2896 Gardeau Road, Emporium.
Helen's family is being assisted by Kevin J. Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020
