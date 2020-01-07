|
Helen L. Pearsall, 88, of Coudersport, formerly of Sizerville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Gardeau Church, 2896 Gardeau Road, Emporium.
Helen's family is being assisted by Kevin J. Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 7 to Jan. 13, 2020