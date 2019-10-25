|
|
|
Helen M. Dunbar, 84, formerly of Genesee, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12 – 2 p.m, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski will officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, PA 16923. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019