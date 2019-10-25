Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN DUNBAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. DUNBAR

Send Flowers
HELEN M. DUNBAR Obituary
Helen M. Dunbar, 84, formerly of Genesee, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12 – 2 p.m, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski will officiate. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, PA 16923. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.