Helen M. Matteson, 86, of Rose Lake, Andrews Settlement, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in her home.
Born Oct. 31, 1932, in Wellsville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Lawrence and Emma Morris Higgins.
In May of 1949, in Scio, N.Y., she married Ernest N. Matteson, who predeceased her on July 26, 2014.
Helen was employed by Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport and Leet Brothers Farm.
Surviving are six children, David (Carol) Matteson of Andrews Settlement, Elaine Shelley of Coudersport, Brenda (Floyd Geiger) Harmon of Andrews Settlement, Donna (Doug) Crum of Roulette, Kevin (Kathy) Matteson of Stanley, Va., and Tim (Luann) Matteson of Andrews Settlement; 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Easterbrook of Bolivar, N.Y.; a sister, Lois Luna of Helena, Ala.; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Robert Shelley, her step-father, Glenn Easterbrook; three brothers, Robert Higgins, Frank Higgins, and Donald Easterbrook and a sister, Betty Augustine.
Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Friday, Aug. 30, from 9-11 a.m., with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Marty Zdrojewskiwill officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at Five Corners, Hebron Township.
Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, Genesee, PA 16923.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019