Henry Greiner passed into his eternal home on April 30, 2020 in Dawson, Minn., in his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was born on March 11, 1938 in Mount Joy, the son of Alice Baum and Joseph H Greiner. He was born in the family home and attended the Cherry Hill one-room schoolhouse and Donegal High School. He met Frances Summy at the Mount Gretna skating rink and they were married in 1959. They worked at the Hershey School for Boys as house parents. After becoming parents with the birth of Andy, they bought a farm, raised livestock, and welcomed their daughters Christine and Amy. Henry drove tractor trailer and later moved to Potter County where they ran a small restaurant and gas station.

Since he was young, Henry found great pleasure in hunting deer, turkey, and bear with friends and family and shared his love of the outdoors with his children.

He built their home in Potter County and were active members of Zion Christian Assembly. They retired to Dawson, Minn. near their son and his family and became members of Dawson Covenant Church. Henry loved being closer to his many descendants and mowing his son's big yard.

He is remembered by those who knew him as a warm and funny friend, quick with a helping hand and full of interesting stories. His storytelling abilities were renowned; he could have a roomful of strangers in stitches with laughter and leave with a bunch of new friends.

He leaves behind his wife, Frances Summy Greiner, sister, Jane Moyer (Ken), son, Andrew (Shelia), and daughters, Christine Wilson (Rick) and Amy McCratic (Tim), eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother John, his sister, Helen and her husband Glen, and his brother-in-law Ken.

He will be sorely missed.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home in Dawson.

