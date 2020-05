Or Copy this URL to Share

Hildegard G. "Hilde" Vercelletto, nee Paul, 90, of Coudersport, formerly of Shinglehouse, and Long Island, N.Y., died Thursday, April 30, 2020. Services will be private. Burial will be in Germany. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

