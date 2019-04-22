Howard W. "Waddy" Phillips, 91, of Potter Brook, Westfield, PA, died Saturday, April 20, 2019.
Friends may call Wednesday, April 24, from 6–8 p.m. at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kristi Webster will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to the Niles Valley United Methodist Church, 10991 Rte. 287, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or the Westfield Public Library, 147 Maple St., Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019