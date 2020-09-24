1/
JAMES D. BUCK
1943 - 2020
James D. Buck, 77, of Austin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Sweden Valley Manor after a brief illness.
Born July 25, 1943 in McKeesport, to James C. and Genevieve (Hudson) Buck, he worked as a tool and die maker at GKN in Emporium.
On March 14, 1964 James married Anne Karija, and together they shared 56 years of marriage.
James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was a longtime member of the NRA, and loved being in the outdoors of "God's Country."
He was a beloved husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
James is survived by his wife, Anne Buck of Austin; a son, Dennis (Angie) Buck of Austin; two grandchildren, Logan Plant and DeLaney Plant; and a great-grandchild, Ryker Kelly.
In keeping with James' wishes there will be a private family service at his family's convenience.
His arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport. Those wishing to share a memory or condolence with James' family are invited to visit www.thomasfickinger.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
