James D. Buck, 77, of Austin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Sweden Valley Manor after a brief illness.
Born July 25, 1943 in McKeesport, to James C. and Genevieve (Hudson) Buck, he worked as a tool and die maker at GKN in Emporium.
On March 14, 1964 James married Anne Karija, and together they shared 56 years of marriage.
James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was a longtime member of the NRA, and loved being in the outdoors of "God's Country."
He was a beloved husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
James is survived by his wife, Anne Buck of Austin; a son, Dennis (Angie) Buck of Austin; two grandchildren, Logan Plant and DeLaney Plant; and a great-grandchild, Ryker Kelly.
In keeping with James' wishes there will be a private family service at his family's convenience.
His arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport.