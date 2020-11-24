James Larry Pomeroy (aka "Jim," "Butch," "Pom," and "Doc"), 73, formerly of Coudersport and Las Vegas, Nev., passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, after several months of a terminal illness. He was surrounded by loved ones at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, at the time of his passing. Jim was born on Nov. 23, 1946 at the Carson Valley Hospital in Minden, Nev. to James Elwin Pomeroy and Geraldine (Wilson) Pomeroy.
He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Army.
He received his Doctor of Education Degree in 1990 and committed his life to teaching Commercial Photography and Digital Technologies in the Nevada University System and the Clark County School District until 2001.
After retiring from the State of Nevada, "Doctor Pom" continued his passion of teaching at the Austin Area School District, teaching a variety of subjects until he retired in June, 2014.
Jim had a passion for music and greatly enjoyed playing the guitar and banjo. He loved singing and particularly loved Gordon Lightfoot songs and church hymns. He had a great appreciation for art, craftsmanship, and most of all…people. He so loved his children and grandchildren. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of faith and was grateful for his family, friends, testimony, and time spent in this world.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, James Elwin Pomeroy and Betty (Bates) Pomeroy and Geraldine (Wilson) Adams and Charlie William Adams and his sister, Beverly (Pomeroy) Ledet.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Diane (Furman) Pomeroy; his children, Anna Christine Pomeroy, Nathan James Pomeroy, Daniel Lamarr Pomeroy, Jennifer Marie (Pomeroy) Williamson, Melissa Rose (Pomeroy) Candate, Matthew Cecil Pomeroy, Amanda Lynn (Pomeroy) Chronister; their loving spouses; 15 grandchildren; and his sister, Jackie Louise (Pomeroy) White.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date with a "Celebration of Life Memorial" in Las Vegas, Nev. Jim's family has entrusted his care to the Allen Funeral Home, 745 Market at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg. Friends and family wishing to share a personal memory or offer condolences to the familymay visit a Memorial Tribute Page in James's honor at www.AllenFuneralHome.com.
or visit the family's Facebook tribute page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/167893988382248.