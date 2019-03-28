Obituary



Friends were received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.

A military service will be conducted by the Port Allegany Honor Guard immediately following the funeral at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or the McKean County SPCA. Condolences can be made @ James M. "Jim" Niles, 80, of Port Allegany, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 in his home.Friends were received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Friday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.A military service will be conducted by the Port Allegany Honor Guard immediately following the funeral at the funeral home. Memorials can be made to the Port Area Ambulance Service or the McKean County SPCA. Condolences can be made @ www.switzerfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Switzer Funeral Home

77 Willow St

Port Allegany , PA 16743

