Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department
Puritan Street
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department
Puritan Street
Shinglehouse, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES BARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES NORMAN BARKE


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
JAMES NORMAN BARKE Obituary
Dr. James Norman Barké, 76, of Shinglehouse, passed away surrounded by loving family members on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Erie. A celebration of life to honor and remember Dr. Barké will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Puritan Street, Shinglehouse. Everyone is invited. Please bring a favorite memory to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to a . Dr. Barké's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.