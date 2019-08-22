|
Dr. James Norman Barké, 76, of Shinglehouse, passed away surrounded by loving family members on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Erie. A celebration of life to honor and remember Dr. Barké will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Puritan Street, Shinglehouse. Everyone is invited. Please bring a favorite memory to share. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748 or to a . Dr. Barké's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, share a fond memory, or view a video tribute, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
