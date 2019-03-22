James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date to be announced.
In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to Dresser-Rand Scholarship Program at Dresser Rand Local Employees Association, Attention: Cassie Dick, 500 Paul Clark Drive, Olean, NY 14760 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019