Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation for James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where a celebration of his life will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors after the celebration.
His family entrusted his care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 10 to July 16, 2019