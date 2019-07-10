JAMES R. CUMMINGS

Service Information
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA
16748
(814)-697-6570
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation for James R. Cummings, 84, a lifelong resident of Eldred, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where a celebration of his life will follow at 11:30 a.m.
Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors after the celebration.
His family entrusted his care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 10 to July 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.