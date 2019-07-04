Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JANE L. (McGONNELL) LYNCH. View Sign Service Information Donald E Lewis Funeral Home Inc 304 East St Warren , PA 16365 (814)-723-9270 Send Flowers Obituary

Jane L. McGonnell Lynch, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and formerly of Warren, died Sunday morning, June 30, 2019 at the age of 94 after a brief illness.

Jane was born in Port Allegany, to the late Dewey B. and Florence Connolly McGonnell. She was a Warren area resident for 43 years before moving to Newbury Ohio in November 2009 to live with her sister Rita.

Jane was a 1945 graduate of Port Allegany High School. She was employed with the former G.T.E. Sylvania in the Quality Control Department for 26 years, retiring in 1984.

Jane was a former member of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister at church and nursing homes, was active with the church prayer line and a former member of the church Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of St. Anselm R.C. Church in Chesterland, Ohio.

Jane was also a former member of the Warren Senior Center, Warren Lioness Club, Lakewood Rod & Gun Club, Warren Moose Lodge 109 Ladies Auxiliary and Warren Eagles Club. Jane's biggest joy was spending time with her large family. There wasn't an animal she didn't call "Friend." She lived her life to the fullest, never missing an opportunity to go on a new adventure, such as parasailing in her 70's and swimming with dolphins at age 94.

Jane is survived by her sister, Rita M. Meehan of Chardon, Ohio. Jane was an aunt to "29 plus 5" nieces and nephews as well as great-aunt and great-great-aunt to over 70 nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond "Jim" Lynch whom she married May 29, 1948 in Port Allegany, her twin brother, James McGonnell, and brother, Jack McGonnell, two sisters – Regina Potter, Demonica Krueger and beloved dog Misty.

Family and friends may call at the Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., 304 East Street, Warren, on Friday, July 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Saturday, July 6, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard, former Pastor and Pastor of St. Titus R.C. Church, Titusville, officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery.

Those wishing to place memorials may do so through St. Joseph Church Educational Center Fund, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue West, Warren, PA. 16365 or Joyful Rescue 1319 Turlock Rd, Cuba, NY 14727. E-mail condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com

