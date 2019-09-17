|
|
|
Janet A. Taylor, "Loving wife, mother, (great) grandmother, daughter and sister."
Janet A. Taylor, 78, of Coudersport, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Sept. 12, 2019 at UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Coudersport.
She was born March 3, 1941 in Galeton, to the late Lester J. and Virginia M. (Knickerbocker) Burrous.
She married the love of her life in 1958, the late Harold "Dick" A. Taylor, of 51 years, where they resided in Coudersport.
She was employed and retired after 33 years from Pure Carbon in Coudersport.
To many she was known as a dedicated hard worker with a great sense of humor and wit, with a love for her family and friends.
Janet had a heart to love many in her life and in her home. She and her husband, Dick, for many years, took in Fresh Air children during the summers and many say you never drove by the house in the "Tannery" without seeing someone else's child playing in their yard from the community.
Her favorite passtime was doing crossword puzzles and visiting with anyone that just stopped in.
Janet is survived by her children, Lester A (Della) Taylor of Coudersport, Steven M. Taylor of Coudersport, Thomas H. (Crystal) Taylor of Coudersport; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her children, sisters, Marie Sutton of Eldred, Ruth (Gary) Soule of Gaines, Mary (Jan) Shope of Galeton; Margo (Mark) Germino of Galeton, Faun (Mike) Jam of Westfield; and brothers, Lenny "Red" Burrous of Round O, S.C., Seth (Sue) Burrous of Galeton, Scott (Pip) Burrous of Wellsboro, and Chester (Pam) Burrous of Knoxville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, and her loving husband, she was predeceased by her son, Jerry J. Taylor and a daughter, Sheri M. Taylor and brothers, Judson J Burrous, John J. Burrous, Ronald L. Burrous and Dell R. Burrous.
A private graveside ceremony is being arranged by Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations to an Alzheimer's foundation of your choice.
To share your fondest memories of Janet or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019