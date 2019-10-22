|
Jean M. Howard, 87, a lifelong resident of Richburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Wellsville, with her loving family by her side, after a long illness. Family and friends may call to pay their respects and share memories of this wonderful lady's life from 1 pm to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, with a memorial tribute by her family to follow at 3 p.m. Memorials in Jean's name may be made to the at www.act.alz.org/donate. Jean's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Jean, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019