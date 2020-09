Jeanette "Net" Gault Hugill, 95 years young, of Port Allegany, passed away in her home surrounded by her daughters on Sept. 22, 2020. Visitation will be held in the Myrtle Tabernacle Church, Shinglehouse, on Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 - 7 p.m., where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.@www.switzerfuneralhome.com