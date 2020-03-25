|
Jeanne E. Fickler Hawkins, 101, of Coudersport, peacefully passed away in her home on March 22, 2020.
She was born Aug. 23, 1918 in Coudersport, daughter of J. Leon Fickler and Anna O'Donnell Fickler.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters, one brother, her eldest son, Bill Hawkins Jr., and a step granddaughter.
She is survived by her three sons, Bud and wife Diana, Jeff and wife Sue Ellen, Chris and wife Kathy. Jeanne has five grandchildren, Ruby, Ellie, Zac, Amber and Ian, as well as four great grandchildren, Joshua and Allison Copley, Hudson Hawkins and his little brother expected this September. Jeanne was also proud to collectively have more than 50 nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
After her marriage to Willam Hawkins Sr., Jeanne enjoyed 24 years of Military life, which allowed her to travel to many exciting places throughout the world. She lived in six different states, in three foreign countries, including a year in Panama, three years in Newfoundland and three years in Tripoli, Libya, Africa. She later returned to Coudersport in 1968 to continue raising her 4 boys and enjoy being surrounded by family and friends.
Jeanne was employed at Citizens Trust Bank for a number of years and nannied for several different young children throughout the years. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards. Her most special moments were preparing home cooked meals for her family and friends, and her baked goods brought them back often! Christmas was her favorite holiday and she had a live tree every year up until her death. She was revered by many for her countless stories, wealth of knowledge, from a memory that was unwavering. Having lived more than a century, those who knew Jeanne best, know that she died a legend in their hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Jeanne's wish was that any contributions be given to the Potter County Historical Society, 308 N Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with her arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Jeanne or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, 2020