Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel
3705 Highway 78 West
Snellville, GA 30039
(770) 979-3200
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
JEFFREY DEANE BOSWORTH


1962 - 2019
JEFFREY DEANE BOSWORTH Obituary
Jeffrey Deane Bosworth, of Snellville, Ga., passed away at home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Larson Comes; and his father, Richard Deane Bosworth. Jeff is survived by his children, Michael Bosworth and Zachary Bosworth; his step-children, Tim Rondeau and Megan Rondeau; his siblings, Nancy Wilbur, Bruce Bosworth, Rick Bosworth and wife Cindy, and Marjory Simpson; and step-mother, Judy Bosworth Daniels.
Jeff was born and raised in Port Allegany, surrounded by an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and tons of friends. Jeff moved to Snellville in his early 20s, loved it there and never left. He married Colleen Hudson Rondeau and becoming step-father to Tim and Megan, in 1991.
Twin boys Michael Jeffrey and Zachary Deane, the loves of his life, were born in March 1996. Jeff worked as an electrician and sometimes handy man for all of his life, and enjoyed his work. He loved working with wood and made beautiful furniture and things for the people he loved. Jeff was Team Dad for the boys' sports and 'Mr. Jeff the Candy Man' to every kid at the ballpark. Jeff would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it, and often helped a friend or neighbor without them even knowing. He loved his family, his friends and his dog with all his heart and never failed to show them all his love. He will be greatly missed.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Jeffrey Deane Bosworth was held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 12 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Gwinnett Humane Society, P.O. Box 750, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, www.gwinnetthumane.com/donate. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019
