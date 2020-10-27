1/
JENNIFER A. "JEN" LENT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer A. "Jen" Lent, 43, of Olean and a native of Eldred, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 NY 16, Olean, NY 14760. Jen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved