Jennifer A. "Jen" Lent, 43, of Olean and a native of Eldred, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA in Cattaraugus County, 2944 NY 16, Olean, NY 14760. Jen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.