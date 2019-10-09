|
Jerome "Jerry" F. Dubots, 67, of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Born Sept. 8, 1952, to George and Helen (Pekarski) Dubots, Sr. in Coudersport, Jerry grew up in Coudersport, and graduated from Coudersport High School.
He worked at Pure Carbon, and then at his own business, Jerry's Meat Processing, where he gained a reputation for his proficiency at processing deer.
He was a member of St. Eulalia Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he was instrumental in initiating the college scholarship program for local graduates.
Jerry was an avid fisherman, loved his dogs, and enjoyed mowing, cooking, visiting local stores, sitting under his pavilion and listening to music and sports (especially baseball) on the radio, and finding new ways to prepare food.
Jerry is survived by his beloved partner, Sandi Shutt, of Coudersport; three daughters: Micki Brown (Todd) of Coudersport, Brigette Dubots of Coudersport, Christin Dubots (Nimish Patel) of Philadelphia; seven grandchildren, Loryn Angood, Emaly and Madyson Dubots-Angood, Xander, Viggo, and Ysabel Brown, and Aran Dubots Patel; a brother, George Dubots, Jr. (Stephanie) of Port Allegany; a sister, Frances Carpenter of Coudersport; three dogs, Patches, Bommer, and Steeler07; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joe Dubots and James Pekarski, Sr.; a brother-in-law: Michael J. Carpenter, Sr. and two nephews, Michael J. Carpenter, Jr. and James Pekarski, Jr.
Friends and family were invited to pay tribute to Jerry's life on Friday, Oct. 4, at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, and to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Oct. 5, at the St. Eulalia Catholic Church, 6 Maple St., Coudersport, with Father James Campbell officiating. Burial was in the St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory or condolence with his family are invited to visit www.thomasfickinger.com. The family encourages anyone who wishes to make a donation in Jerry's memory to do so to a charity of their own choice.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019