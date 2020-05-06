Jesse Martin Leverett, 58, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness. In keeping with Jesse's wishes there will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Arrangements by Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Jesse, visit www.virgilhowardfh.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 6 to May 14, 2020.