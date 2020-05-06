JESSE MARTIN LEVERETT
Jesse Martin Leverett, 58, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness. In keeping with Jesse's wishes there will be no public visitation. Memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Arrangements by Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Jesse, visit www.virgilhowardfh.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 6 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
