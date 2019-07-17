Jill Ann (Jaggers) Randall, 51, of Harrodsburg, Ken., wife of Curtis Scott Randall, went to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, July 13, 2019, after a nine-year battle with cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home.

Jill was a devoted wife, mother of three, but most of all a faithful servant of God. She was a member of Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg, Ken., where she sang in the choir, volunteered in the nursery, and taught Vacation Bible School. She had a gift of being able to witness to and encourage others, especially during her own battle with cancer. Jill was a member of the Gideon Auxiliary of the Anderson County Camp.

She attended Western Kentucky University and Jefferson Community College majoring in Early Childhood Education. She was a former assistant teacher in the Jefferson County Public School system working with special needs children. Jill was an active Mercer County band, soccer, and softball booster.

Jill is survived by her husband, sons, Aaron "AJ" and Nathaniel "Nate," daughter, Faith, father, Jan (Tressella) Jaggers of Louisville, mother, Janice Jaggers of Louisville, brothers, John (Becky) Jaggers of Louisville, Joseph (Carrie) Jaggers of California, Ken., sister, Heather (Joe) Snodgrass of Lawrenceburg, Ken., and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel in Harrodsburg, Ken.

Visitation will be Saturday July 20, at Sand Spring Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg, Ken., from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. with a memorial service immediately to follow. There will be a private burial later that evening.

In lieu of flowers, her husband requests that Gideon Cards, in memory of Jill, be sent to her Gideon Auxiliary Camp at The Anderson County Camp, Gideons International, PO Box 61, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.