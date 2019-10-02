Home

JO ANN (CHISMIRE) ZAUTZIK

JO ANN (CHISMIRE) ZAUTZIK Obituary
Jo Ann Chismire Zautzik, 72, of Rome, Italy, formerly of Coudersport and Port Allegany, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Capena, Italy, after a long illness. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside burial service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport. The Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Jo Ann's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Jo Ann, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or their Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019
