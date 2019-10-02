|
|
|
Jo Ann Chismire Zautzik, 72, of Rome, Italy, formerly of Coudersport and Port Allegany, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Capena, Italy, after a long illness. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside burial service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport. The Rev. James Campbell, pastor of St. Eulalia Catholic Church, Coudersport, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Jo Ann's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Jo Ann, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or their Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 2 to Oct. 9, 2019