Joan L. Wragg, 83, of Mills, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in her home. At her request, there will be no services. Joan requested that people wanting to remember her send a "just because" flower bouquet to a senior or shut in. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 18 to May 28, 2020.