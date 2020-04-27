|
|
|
Joan M. "Joanie" Tilburg, 67, of Costello, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held on a date, place and time to be announced.
Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Patterson Cancer Center, 1001 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Joanie's family entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Joanie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020